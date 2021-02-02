Who are the Institutional Holders in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) is 7.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The IFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $8.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.61% off the consensus price target high of $12.21 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -88.19% lower than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is -4.98% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 3.40% off its SMA200. IFRX registered 67.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.70.

The stock witnessed a 10.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.55%, and is -7.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.08% and -44.11% from its 52-week high.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.40% this year.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), with 7.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.51% while institutional investors hold 19.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.73M, and float is at 19.59M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 14.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 1.01 million shares valued at $4.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.84% of the IFRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 0.68 million shares valued at $2.89 million to account for 2.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.61 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $2.61 million, while FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $1.76 million.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -26.76% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.