Who are the Institutional Holders in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)?

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is 51.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.07% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.56% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.57% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.21, the stock is 16.59% and 43.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 133.53% off its SMA200. OPRX registered 327.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.12.

The stock witnessed a 51.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.06%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $746.39M and $34.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 110.30. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 626.10% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptimizeRx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $14.72M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 69.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 99.50% in year-over-year returns.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.91% while institutional investors hold 80.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.90M, and float is at 12.54M with Short Float at 7.89%. Institutions hold 65.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.94 million shares valued at $19.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.75% of the OPRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.91 million shares valued at $18.94 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are G2 Investment Partners Management LLC which holds 0.89 million shares representing 7.35% and valued at over $18.53 million, while Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $15.95 million.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAKER DOUGLAS P, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that BAKER DOUGLAS P sold 5,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $47.25 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85902.0 shares.

OptimizeRx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that BAKER DOUGLAS P (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $38.89 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85937.0 shares of the OPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, BAKER DOUGLAS P (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 8,334 shares at an average price of $32.88 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 82,371 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX).