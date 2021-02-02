Who are the Institutional Holders in Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE)?

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $36.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 1.14% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.60, the stock is -0.27% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 44.78% off its SMA200. WTRE registered 58.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 0.64% over the month.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $687.85M and $638.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.60% and -5.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watford Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.78 with sales reaching $166.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.29% while institutional investors hold 48.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.89M, and float is at 17.64M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 42.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Enstar Group Limited with over 1.82 million shares valued at $41.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the WTRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.01 million shares valued at $23.17 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.96 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $21.92 million, while Davis Capital Partners, LLC holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $13.76 million.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hawley Robert L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hawley Robert L. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $23.88 per share for a total of $47753.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Watford Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Rajeh Maamoun (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $13.00 per share for $97485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60000.0 shares of the WTRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Levy Jon D. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,946 shares at an average price of $12.85 for $25006.0. The insider now directly holds 24,454 shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE).