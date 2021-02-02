Who is the Top Investor In First Bancorp (FBNC)?

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) is 0.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.32 and a high of $37.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBNC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.9% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.19% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.97, the stock is -4.96% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 30.76% off its SMA200. FBNC registered -4.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.90.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.96%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

First Bancorp (FBNC) has around 1065 employees, a market worth around $998.04M and $244.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.55 and Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.14% and -9.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

First Bancorp (FBNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Bancorp (FBNC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $76.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

First Bancorp (FBNC) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in First Bancorp (FBNC), with 649.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 69.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.86M, and float is at 27.98M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 67.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.12 million shares valued at $44.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the FBNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.49 million shares valued at $31.14 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.45 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $30.39 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $27.35 million.

First Bancorp (FBNC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at First Bancorp (FBNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capel Mary Clara, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Capel Mary Clara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12298.0 shares.

First Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that DeFerie Suzanne S (Director) sold a total of 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $33.84 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FBNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, DeFerie Suzanne S (Director) disposed off 12,055 shares at an average price of $33.90 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 81,427 shares of First Bancorp (FBNC).

First Bancorp (FBNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) is -23.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.72.