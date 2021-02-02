Who is the Top Investor In Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)?

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) is 2.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $16.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The NFBK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.58, the stock is -2.85% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 16.33% off its SMA200. NFBK registered -20.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.81.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.30%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $676.43M and $168.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.66 and Fwd P/E is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.27% and -24.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $36.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.34% while institutional investors hold 64.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.71M, and float is at 48.54M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 58.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.04 million shares valued at $64.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the NFBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.11 million shares valued at $46.58 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.75 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $34.21 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $20.36 million.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fasanella David, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Fasanella David bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $12.60 per share for a total of $22050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24708.0 shares.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Patafio Frank P. (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $12.15 per share for $48600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the NFBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Fasanella David (EVP) acquired 1,050 shares at an average price of $11.72 for $12304.0. The insider now directly holds 22,958 shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK).

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) that is trading -8.15% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.