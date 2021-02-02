Who is the Top Investor In TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is 3.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $17.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is 4.61% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -36.57% off its SMA200. TOMZ registered 295.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4278 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.2245.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.29%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $84.46M and $23.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.12. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.30% and -72.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.74M, and float is at 10.22M with Short Float at 2.10%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.