Who is the Top Investor In Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)?

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) is 19.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.03 and a high of $64.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBK stock was last observed hovering at around $57.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -38.07% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $57.99, the stock is 0.33% and 11.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 64.87% off its SMA200. TBK registered 48.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.22.

The stock witnessed a 18.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.58%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) has around 1123 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $322.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.09 and Fwd P/E is 15.15. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.73% and -9.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $88.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.20% in year-over-year returns.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 90.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.59M, and float is at 22.75M with Short Float at 5.05%. Institutions hold 82.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.33 million shares valued at $103.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.39% of the TBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.45 million shares valued at $76.27 million to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.47 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $45.85 million, while Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $33.41 million.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ritterbusch Todd, the company’s EVP & CLO – TBK Bank, SSB. SEC filings show that Ritterbusch Todd bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $27.25 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Fowler R Bryce (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $61.29 per share for $52771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29463.0 shares of the TBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Rafferty Michael P (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $62.29 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 31,627 shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK).

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -14.97% down over the past 12 months. ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) is -16.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.77.