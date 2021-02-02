Why ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) is the topic of conversation today

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) is 2.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is 4.61% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 23.37% off its SMA200. AEY registered 34.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0666 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4640.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.53%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $37.00M and $50.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.33% and -53.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.50%).

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.70% this year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY), with 6.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.99% while institutional investors hold 10.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.79M, and float is at 5.90M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 5.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.15 million shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the AEY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 100000.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 88725.0 shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 68301.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHYMIAK KENNETH A, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHYMIAK KENNETH A sold 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $4.17 per share for a total of $10321.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that CHYMIAK SUSAN C (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $4.17 per share for $10321.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the AEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, CHYMIAK KENNETH A (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1,088,213 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY).

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 34.51% up over the past 12 months. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) is 33.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.