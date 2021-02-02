Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Cubic Corporation (CUB)?

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.86 and a high of $68.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUB stock was last observed hovering at around $61.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.51% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.5% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.12, the stock is -5.37% and -2.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 18.80% off its SMA200. CUB registered -6.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.90.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.06% and -11.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cubic Corporation (CUB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cubic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $329.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Cubic Corporation (CUB), with 342.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 112.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.33M, and float is at 31.18M with Short Float at 9.44%. Institutions hold 111.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.03 million shares valued at $292.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the CUB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.61 million shares valued at $210.05 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.12 million shares representing 9.82% and valued at over $181.77 million, while River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $124.59 million.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Cubic Corporation (CUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norris Steven John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Norris Steven John sold 579 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $57.54 per share for a total of $33316.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8801.0 shares.

Cubic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Hamby Janice M. (Director) sold a total of 65 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $57.54 per share for $3740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8158.0 shares of the CUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Hageman Hilary (SVP, General Counsel, & Sec) disposed off 299 shares at an average price of $57.54 for $17204.0. The insider now directly holds 681 shares of Cubic Corporation (CUB).

Cubic Corporation (CUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CAE Inc. (CAE) that is trading -21.60% down over the past 12 months. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is 47.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.19.