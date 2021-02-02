Why Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) is the topic of conversation today

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) is -6.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.82 and a high of $57.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.89% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.52% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.21, the stock is -5.19% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 4.83% off its SMA200. EPAY registered -8.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.06.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.66%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $446.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.54. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.89% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $113.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.47% while institutional investors hold 106.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.11M, and float is at 44.01M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 103.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.35 million shares valued at $267.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the EPAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 4.58 million shares valued at $192.96 million to account for 10.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.27 million shares representing 9.46% and valued at over $179.85 million, while Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $102.56 million.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAVORY NIGEL K, the company’s Managing Director Europe. SEC filings show that SAVORY NIGEL K sold 1,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $53.67 per share for a total of $76751.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Kelly John Francis (GM, Legal Solutions) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $53.67 per share for $13418.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57488.0 shares of the EPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, DELUCA NORMAN J (MD of Banking Solutions) disposed off 728 shares at an average price of $53.67 for $39073.0. The insider now directly holds 81,798 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY).

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -20.01% down over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 17.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.46.