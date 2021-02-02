Why First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is -3.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.50 and a high of $43.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIBK stock was last observed hovering at around $38.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.98% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.83% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.49, the stock is -5.12% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 15.46% off its SMA200. FIBK registered 4.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has around 2473 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $529.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.25 and Fwd P/E is 14.71. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.18% and -10.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $161.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK), with 892.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 80.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.77M, and float is at 40.34M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 79.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.57 million shares valued at $113.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the FIBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 3.07 million shares valued at $97.62 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.87 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $91.42 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $64.8 million.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heyneman Susan Scott, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Heyneman Susan Scott sold 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $4.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Leckie Ross E. (Director) sold a total of 1,807 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $39.89 per share for $72081.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4221.0 shares of the FIBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Leckie Ross E. (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $38.57 for $77140.0. The insider now directly holds 6,028 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK).

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -36.11% down over the past 12 months. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is 4.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.22.