Why has Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) gained 2.83% in last trading?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is 14.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.55% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is 4.89% and 11.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 21.86% off its SMA200. EPM registered -35.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6612.

The stock witnessed a 17.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.64%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $113.83M and $26.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.46% and -40.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $5.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.62% while institutional investors hold 82.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.96M, and float is at 29.79M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 74.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.69 million shares valued at $8.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the EPM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.5 million shares valued at $5.59 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.38 million shares representing 7.23% and valued at over $5.34 million, while Advisory Research, Inc. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $3.33 million.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) that is trading 21.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.