Why has GMS Inc. (GMS) gained 3.00% in last trading?

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.39 and a high of $34.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.47% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.86, the stock is -6.01% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.14% off its SMA200. GMS registered 11.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

GMS Inc. (GMS) has around 5308 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.44% and -13.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

GMS Inc. (GMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GMS Inc. (GMS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GMS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $728.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

GMS Inc. (GMS) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in GMS Inc. (GMS), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 103.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.72M, and float is at 41.62M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 101.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.24 million shares valued at $150.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the GMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.22 million shares valued at $125.74 million to account for 12.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.39 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $57.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $57.56 million.

GMS Inc. (GMS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at GMS Inc. (GMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ross Ronald R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ross Ronald R bought 59,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

GMS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Ross Ronald R (Director) bought a total of 56,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $16.43 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the GMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Ross Ronald R (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $14.93 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 384,392 shares of GMS Inc. (GMS).

GMS Inc. (GMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 155.24% up over the past 12 months. GMS Inc. (GMS) is 11.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.