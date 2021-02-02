Why has HNI Corporation (HNI) gained 4.09% in last trading?

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is -2.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $42.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The HNI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.91% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.72% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.58, the stock is -1.66% and -6.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 6.87% off its SMA200. HNI registered -6.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.82.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.03%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

HNI Corporation (HNI) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.68 and Fwd P/E is 16.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.23% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

HNI Corporation (HNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HNI Corporation (HNI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HNI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $572.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

HNI Corporation (HNI) Top Institutional Holders

242 institutions hold shares in HNI Corporation (HNI), with 547.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 77.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.68M, and float is at 42.17M with Short Float at 2.19%. Institutions hold 76.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 5.63 million shares valued at $176.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.18% of the HNI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.57 million shares valued at $143.55 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.86 million shares representing 9.03% and valued at over $121.09 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $83.94 million.

HNI Corporation (HNI) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at HNI Corporation (HNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porcellato Larry B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Porcellato Larry B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $37.42 per share for a total of $37420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46956.0 shares.

HNI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Bradford Steven M (Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) sold a total of 14,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $37.53 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34930.0 shares of the HNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Bridges Marshall H (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,095 shares at an average price of $37.54 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 22,107 shares of HNI Corporation (HNI).

HNI Corporation (HNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is trading 4.35% up over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -37.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.98.