Why RigNet Inc. (RNET) is the topic of conversation today

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) is 42.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The RNET stock was last observed hovering at around $7.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -40.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 22.11% and 38.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 6.87% at the moment leaves the stock 127.76% off its SMA200. RNET registered 101.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 241.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

The stock witnessed a 37.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.81%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) has around 625 employees, a market worth around $182.11M and $225.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 990.91% and -2.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RigNet Inc. (RNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RigNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $46.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.10% in year-over-year returns.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in RigNet Inc. (RNET), with 626.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 77.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.57M, and float is at 15.34M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 74.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 5.0 million shares valued at $20.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.32% of the RNET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.49 million shares valued at $10.21 million to account for 12.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.35 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $5.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $3.61 million.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RigNet Inc. (RNET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times.

RigNet Inc. (RNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -33.87% down over the past 12 months. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is -26.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.