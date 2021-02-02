Why Shares of DZS Inc. (DZSI) Are Going Crazy

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is 3.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The DZSI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.05, the stock is -0.96% and 7.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 50.87% off its SMA200. DZSI registered 81.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.13.

The stock witnessed a 3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.95%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $343.47M and $289.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 107.00. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 453.45% and -15.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DZS Inc. (DZSI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DZS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $77.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -519.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in DZS Inc. (DZSI), with 9.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.82% while institutional investors hold 50.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.59M, and float is at 12.23M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 28.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 0.96 million shares valued at $8.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the DZSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.77 million shares valued at $7.19 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.73 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $6.88 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.43% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $5.0 million.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at DZS Inc. (DZSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yim Philip, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Yim Philip bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $10000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.

DZS Inc. (DZSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aware Inc. (AWRE) that is trading 9.40% up over the past 12 months. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 247.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.