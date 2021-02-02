Why Shares of Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Are Going Crazy

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is 18.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $8.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.18% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.93% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 8.02% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 40.52% off its SMA200. GNSS registered 102.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.90.

The stock witnessed a 20.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.54%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $269.81M and $43.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.51 and Fwd P/E is 46.79. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 284.08% and -4.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genasys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $9.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 317.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Genasys Inc. (GNSS), with 895.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.67% while institutional investors hold 57.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.52M, and float is at 32.67M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 56.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.7 million shares valued at $28.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.97% of the GNSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with 2.68 million shares valued at $16.48 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.51 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $15.43 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $13.27 million.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Genasys Inc. (GNSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCollum Daniel H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCollum Daniel H sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.46 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32500.0 shares.

Genasys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 56,914 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.94 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.35 million shares of the GNSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,489 shares at an average price of $6.90 for $10274.0. The insider now directly holds 4,406,458 shares of Genasys Inc. (GNSS).