Why should you buy stock in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH)?

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) is 5.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The HGSH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.91% off the consensus price target high of $2.98 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 36.91% higher than the price target low of $2.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.88, the stock is -4.20% and -0.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 31.38% off its SMA200. HGSH registered 81.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5507.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.21%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $43.77M and $12.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 290.85% and -65.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.50% this year.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), with 15.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.88% while institutional investors hold 0.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.53M, and float is at 6.79M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 0.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 40222.0 shares valued at $43439.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the HGSH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 11902.0 shares valued at $12854.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.