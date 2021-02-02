Why should you buy stock in PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)?

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is -14.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.40 and a high of $47.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRAA stock was last observed hovering at around $32.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.45% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.44% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.85, the stock is -5.44% and -13.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -11.21% off its SMA200. PRAA registered -4.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.15.

The stock witnessed a -14.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.00%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has around 3811 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.59 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.48% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRA Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $252.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in PRA Group Inc. (PRAA), with 738.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.62% while institutional investors hold 111.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.58M, and float is at 44.86M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 110.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.73 million shares valued at $269.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the PRAA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.52 million shares valued at $180.68 million to account for 9.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.83 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $113.18 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $99.22 million.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graham Peter M, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Graham Peter M sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $44.26 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49565.0 shares.

PRA Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Sjolund Martin (President, PRA Group Europe) sold a total of 1,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $45.00 per share for $70785.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31338.0 shares of the PRAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Lagow Christopher D. (EVP- General Counsel) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $42.98 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 21,705 shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) that is trading 40.89% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.03.