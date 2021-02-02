Why US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) is the topic of conversation today

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.94 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECOL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.84% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.12% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is -6.99% and -5.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -1.54% off its SMA200. ECOL registered -37.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.22.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.45%, and is -7.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $924.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.08. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.13% and -38.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Ecology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $230.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in US Ecology Inc. (ECOL), with 280.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 91.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.07M, and float is at 30.82M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 91.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.56 million shares valued at $149.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the ECOL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $61.22 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 1.45 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $47.31 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $44.11 million.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONLEY E RENAE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CONLEY E RENAE bought 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $37.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5750.0 shares.

US Ecology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Dorton Katina (Director) bought a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $36.26 per share for $39886.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4070.0 shares of the ECOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Dorton Katina (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $36.18 for $39798.0. The insider now directly holds 4,070 shares of US Ecology Inc. (ECOL).