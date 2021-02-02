Will LCI Industries (LCII) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is 1.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.29 and a high of $147.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The LCII stock was last observed hovering at around $129.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.2% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.2% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.56, the stock is -4.76% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 13.98% off its SMA200. LCII registered 21.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.83.

The stock witnessed a -1.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.41%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

LCI Industries (LCII) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.97 and Fwd P/E is 15.71. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.95% and -11.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

LCI Industries (LCII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LCI Industries (LCII) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LCI Industries is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $723.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.20% in year-over-year returns.

LCI Industries (LCII) Top Institutional Holders

357 institutions hold shares in LCI Industries (LCII), with 859.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.42% while institutional investors hold 99.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.16M, and float is at 24.32M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 96.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.89 million shares valued at $413.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.45% of the LCII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.54 million shares valued at $270.0 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 1.43 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $152.39 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $130.65 million.

LCI Industries (LCII) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at LCI Industries (LCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIPPERT JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that LIPPERT JASON sold 5,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $145.02 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

LCI Industries disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that LIPPERT JASON (President & CEO) sold a total of 4,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $145.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the LCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, LIPPERT JASON (President & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 257,193 shares of LCI Industries (LCII).

LCI Industries (LCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 21.95% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 103.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.75.