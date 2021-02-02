Will MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) is 25.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.64 and a high of $61.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGPI stock was last observed hovering at around $57.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -18.1% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.05, the stock is 13.22% and 22.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 46.13% off its SMA200. MGPI registered 73.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.24.

The stock witnessed a 23.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.45%, and is 8.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $989.09M and $387.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.21 and Fwd P/E is 22.26. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.87% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGP Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $100.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.46% while institutional investors hold 130.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.92M, and float is at 12.78M with Short Float at 15.74%. Institutions hold 98.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 4.15 million shares valued at $164.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.51% of the MGPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.88 million shares valued at $74.82 million to account for 11.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 1.38 million shares representing 8.15% and valued at over $54.8 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $37.15 million.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mingus Lori L.S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mingus Lori L.S. sold 853 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $52.75 per share for a total of $44996.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56316.0 shares.

MGP Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Seaberg Karen (Director) sold a total of 5,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $49.41 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81250.0 shares of the MGPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Seaberg Karen (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $48.15 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 82,358 shares of MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI).

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -33.29% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 12.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 27.38.