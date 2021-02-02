Will RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is -2.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.63 and a high of $189.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROLL stock was last observed hovering at around $167.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.38% off its average median price target of $165.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.53% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -24.79% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.71, the stock is -3.63% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock 23.62% off its SMA200. ROLL registered 12.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.90.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.17%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) has around 3890 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $665.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.58 and Fwd P/E is 41.33. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.05% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $158.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL), with 790.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.18% while institutional investors hold 103.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.82M, and float is at 24.30M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 100.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 2.27 million shares valued at $275.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the ROLL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.12 million shares valued at $256.4 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $238.71 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.48% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $197.06 million.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stewart Edward sold 917 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $178.84 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23683.0 shares.

RBC Bearings Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that HARTNETT MICHAEL J (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $175.43 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ROLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, HARTNETT MICHAEL J (President and CEO) disposed off 9,407 shares at an average price of $168.81 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 304,786 shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -27.81% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.