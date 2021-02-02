Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is -5.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The HX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 74.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -3.70% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 8.48% off its SMA200. HX registered 42.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4437 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2085.

The stock witnessed a -5.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.91%, and is -11.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $38.79M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.81% and -68.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.90%).

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.18M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -42.30% year-over-year.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), with institutional investors hold 2.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.30M, and float is at 5.09M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 2.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.73% of the HX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 50328.0 shares valued at $74485.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding.