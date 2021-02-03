Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) shares are -0.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.86% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 21.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -8.68% and -0.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 28, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the VG stock is Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as an Equal-Weight on August 18, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the VG stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.93. The forecasts give the Vonage Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.4% or -6.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 133.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 4.30% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 4,234,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,113,834. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 70,936 and 310,365 in purchases and sales respectively.

Citron Jeffrey A, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $0.33 million at $13.32 per share on Dec 09. The Director had earlier sold another 50,000 VG shares valued at $0.67 million on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $13.49 per share. LALA VINOD (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 37,500 shares at $13.40 per share on Dec 01 for a total of $0.5 million while Citron Jeffrey A, (Director) sold 50,000 shares on Nov 11 for $0.6 million with each share fetching $12.07.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) today reported an increase of 3.70% at $1.40. Its market capitalization reached $120,782,347. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $1.35 and it hit its day’s highest price at $1.40.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE), on the other hand, is trading around $28.47 with a market cap of $3.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.49 and spell out a less modest performance – a -53.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Veoneer Inc. (VNE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $157.0 million. This represented 57.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $371.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $2.28 billion from $2.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$115.0 million, significantly higher than the -$221.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$185.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Veoneer Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 time and accounting for 20,240 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,789 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 410.67k shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.20% with a share float percentage of 111.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veoneer Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd with over 8.02 million shares worth more than $117.95 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd held 7.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, with the investment firm holding over 5.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.85 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.