A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) is 10.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETON stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is 2.97% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 30.96% off its SMA200. ETON registered 34.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.65.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $222.03M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 260.00% and -5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.20%).

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $1.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 189.80% in year-over-year returns.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON), with 6.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.03% while institutional investors hold 40.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.05M, and float is at 17.43M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 29.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 3.64 million shares valued at $28.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.03% of the ETON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.99 million shares valued at $7.85 million to account for 4.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 2.57% and valued at over $4.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $4.45 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Opaleye Management Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Opaleye Management Inc. bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 16 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $2.8 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.88 million shares.