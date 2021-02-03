A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR)

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) is 6.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.20 and a high of $71.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPAR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -17.09% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $64.40, the stock is 4.70% and 9.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 34.84% off its SMA200. IPAR registered -8.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.91.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.84%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) has around 402 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $532.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.40 and Fwd P/E is 46.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.30% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inter Parfums Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $175.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR), with 13.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.21% while institutional investors hold 101.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.53M, and float is at 17.59M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 56.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.53 million shares valued at $94.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the IPAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.93 million shares valued at $71.95 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.45 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $54.2 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $46.53 million.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANTI PHILIPPE, the company’s CFO Interparfums SA. SEC filings show that SANTI PHILIPPE sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $62.94 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Inter Parfums Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC (DirExprt InterparfumsSA) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $62.58 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IPAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, SANTI PHILIPPE (CFO Interparfums SA) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $59.28 for $59280.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR).

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 25.82% up over the past 12 months. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is 1.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.