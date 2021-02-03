A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is 4.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $29.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCFT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.56% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.31% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.08, the stock is -3.31% and 3.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 31.41% off its SMA200. MCFT registered 50.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.17.

The stock witnessed a 4.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.48%, and is -8.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) has around 884 employees, a market worth around $510.65M and $357.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.20. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 432.24% and -12.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $115.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.10% while institutional investors hold 97.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.77M, and float is at 16.66M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 85.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with over 1.87 million shares valued at $32.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the MCFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC with 1.44 million shares valued at $25.12 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.22 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $21.31 million, while Systematic Financial Management, L.P. holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $20.21 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEEMPUTTE PETER G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEEMPUTTE PETER G bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $25.38 per share for a total of $76139.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17336.0 shares.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Lambert Roch (Director) bought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $25.53 per share for $74044.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17236.0 shares of the MCFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Steinbarger George (Chief Revenue Officer) acquired 659 shares at an average price of $16.90 for $11137.0. The insider now directly holds 10,318 shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT).