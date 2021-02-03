A peek at Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT): Who has invested in It?

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is 4.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.25 and a high of $84.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $77.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.79% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.15% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.31, the stock is -0.21% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 32.75% off its SMA200. NSIT registered 19.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.42.

The stock witnessed a 4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.66%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has around 11261 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $8.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.28. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.74% and -5.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insight Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.5 with sales reaching $2.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Top Institutional Holders

340 institutions hold shares in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT), with 661.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 110.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.08M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 108.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.21 million shares valued at $294.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the NSIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.17 million shares valued at $292.35 million to account for 14.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.65 million shares representing 10.40% and valued at over $206.59 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $148.06 million.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Helen, the company’s CFO, INA SVP Finance. SEC filings show that Johnson Helen sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $71.59 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12597.0 shares.

Insight Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that EBERMANN WOLFGANG (EMEA President) sold a total of 7,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $69.54 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42549.0 shares of the NSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Crump Rachael Ann Bertrandt (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $69.00 for $34500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,051 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Systemax Inc. (SYX) that is trading 103.05% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -18.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.14.