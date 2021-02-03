A peek at Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO): Who has invested in It?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) is 3.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -20.71% lower than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 3.81% and -6.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. TEO registered -39.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.44.

The stock witnessed a 3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.01%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has around 23407 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.94. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.40% and -42.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telecom Argentina S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $819.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), with 135.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.54% while institutional investors hold 20.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 429.63M, and float is at 89.83M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 14.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.69 million shares valued at $43.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the TEO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 5.57 million shares valued at $36.43 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oaktree Capital Management, LP which holds 4.51 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $29.53 million, while Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 2.96 million with a market value of $19.36 million.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -19.40% lower over the past 12 months. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is -20.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.