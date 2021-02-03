AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) is 20.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $3.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 3.58% and 6.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 47.17% off its SMA200. AGE registered 39.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7156 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4245.

The stock witnessed a 20.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.09%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $68.57M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 174.77% and -53.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-343.40%).

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.80% this year.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE), with 16.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.72% while institutional investors hold 32.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.68M, and float is at 21.21M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 18.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $2.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the AGE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.64 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.