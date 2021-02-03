Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) is -8.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $23.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALEX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is -4.74% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 18.60% off its SMA200. ALEX registered -27.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.84.

The stock witnessed a -8.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.41%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) has around 793 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $340.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.49 and Fwd P/E is 43.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.09% and -32.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $83.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.82% while institutional investors hold 90.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.40M, and float is at 68.14M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 85.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.79 million shares valued at $120.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the ALEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.38 million shares valued at $116.35 million to account for 14.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.9 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $54.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $26.51 million.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHUN NELSON N S, the company’s Executive Vice Pres. & CLO. SEC filings show that CHUN NELSON N S sold 31,291 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $15.90 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $9.73 per share for $97285.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78975.0 shares of the ALEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BENJAMIN CHRISTOPHER J (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.61 for $9612.0. The insider now directly holds 252,388 shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX).

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.