Analysts suggest Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) could spike -5.58% in a year

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is 3.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.50 and a high of $109.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMI stock was last observed hovering at around $94.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.58% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -40.77% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.13, the stock is -2.43% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 35.46% off its SMA200. BMI registered 63.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.63.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.44%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) has around 1567 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $420.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.51 and Fwd P/E is 48.40. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.05% and -11.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Badger Meter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $118.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI), with 284.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 96.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.05M, and float is at 28.83M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 95.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.5 million shares valued at $294.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.46% of the BMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.27 million shares valued at $213.8 million to account for 11.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 1.96 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $127.97 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $71.38 million.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Begale Fred J, the company’s VP-Engineering. SEC filings show that Begale Fred J sold 2,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $75.76 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2750.0 shares.

Badger Meter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Stoll Kimberly K (VP-Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 2,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $61.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6546.0 shares of the BMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Begale Fred J (VP-Engineering) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $63.66 for $95490.0. The insider now directly holds 2,750 shares of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI).

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 15.40% up over the past 12 months. Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is 116.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.32% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.65.