Analysts suggest Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) could spike 11.6% in a year

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) is 96.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $5.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The NM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is 29.87% and 58.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.54% at the moment leaves the stock 104.10% off its SMA200. NM registered 29.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1602.

The stock witnessed a 96.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 192.72%, and is 20.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.70% over the week and 13.80% over the month.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $55.47M and $452.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.43% and -16.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $146M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), with 480.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 8.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.55M, and float is at 12.18M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 8.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.81 million shares valued at $1.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the NM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.23 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.2 million.