Analysts suggest Nordson Corporation (NDSN) could spike 23.5% in a year

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.46 and a high of $216.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The NDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $182.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $233.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.55% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.59, the stock is -5.67% and -7.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -3.92% off its SMA200. NDSN registered 6.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $196.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $197.10.

The stock witnessed a -8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.09%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) has around 7555 employees, a market worth around $10.99B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.97 and Fwd P/E is 25.46. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.34% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $509.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Top Institutional Holders

567 institutions hold shares in Nordson Corporation (NDSN), with 6.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.75% while institutional investors hold 80.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.99M, and float is at 51.58M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 70.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.11 million shares valued at $980.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the NDSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.01 million shares valued at $961.74 million to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.91 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $365.45 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $347.78 million.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Nordson Corporation (NDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEET SHELLY, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that PEET SHELLY sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $201.25 per share for a total of $2.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29809.0 shares.

Nordson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that PUMA MARY G (Director) sold a total of 1,848 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $198.12 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16852.0 shares of the NDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Pembroke Jeffrey A (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $198.70 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 24,009 shares of Nordson Corporation (NDSN).

Nordson Corporation (NDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 46.23% up over the past 12 months. Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) is -15.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.