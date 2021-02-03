Analysts suggest Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) could spike 14.77% in a year

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 12.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $83.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLP stock was last observed hovering at around $78.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.77% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.04% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.97, the stock is 6.60% and 19.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 32.18% off its SMA200. SLP registered 147.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.04.

The stock witnessed a 12.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.92%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $42.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 158.76 and Fwd P/E is 119.60. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.42% and -3.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simulations Plus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $13.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.60% year-over-year.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.43% while institutional investors hold 84.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.93M, and float is at 15.31M with Short Float at 10.52%. Institutions hold 64.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $162.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.80% of the SLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 1.19 million shares valued at $90.05 million to account for 5.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.9 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $67.55 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $43.83 million.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paglia John Kenneth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Paglia John Kenneth sold 13,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $79.25 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Simulations Plus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Paglia John Kenneth (Director) sold a total of 3,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $82.10 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, DiBella John Anthony II (Division President) disposed off 2,360 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 44,840 shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) that is trading 92.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.34.