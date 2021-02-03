AppFolio Inc. (APPF) picks momentum as shares rise 2.10%

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is -11.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.01 and a high of $186.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The APPF stock was last observed hovering at around $156.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.69% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -44.45% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.90, the stock is -1.33% and -3.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. APPF registered 19.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.52.

The stock witnessed a -11.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.22%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) has around 1420 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $305.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.70 and Fwd P/E is 227.32. Profit margin for the company is 53.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.15% and -14.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppFolio Inc. (APPF) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppFolio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $73.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in AppFolio Inc. (APPF), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.61% while institutional investors hold 82.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.30M, and float is at 17.26M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 78.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.64 million shares valued at $373.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.57% of the APPF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ashe Capital Management, LP with 1.79 million shares valued at $254.37 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $191.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.09% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $181.96 million.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at AppFolio Inc. (APPF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAUTH WILLIAM R III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAUTH WILLIAM R III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $173.04 per share for a total of $3.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

AppFolio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Walker Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $157.42 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3728.0 shares of the APPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Walker Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 27,021 shares at an average price of $159.85 for $4.32 million. The insider now directly holds 3,728 shares of AppFolio Inc. (APPF).

AppFolio Inc. (APPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 66.65% up over the past 12 months. Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is 57.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.32.