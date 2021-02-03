Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) is 7.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $12.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUVI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.36% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.36% higher than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is -1.95% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -16.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0030 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9160.

The stock witnessed a 7.19% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.84%, and is -6.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $40.15M and $6.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.87. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.85% and -62.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (187.80%).

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.90% this year.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.83% while institutional investors hold 1.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.39M, and float is at 4.33M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 0.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 25991.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the AUVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 11788.0 shares valued at $85698.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding.