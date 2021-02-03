Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is 7.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.87 and a high of $18.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.10, the stock is -0.16% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 33.35% off its SMA200. KRG registered -8.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.41%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $273.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 230.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.35% and -11.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $64.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), with 712.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 96.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 83.40M with Short Float at 7.58%. Institutions hold 95.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.35 million shares valued at $166.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.04% of the KRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.76 million shares valued at $147.72 million to account for 15.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.91 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $56.87 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $50.09 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kite John A, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Kite John A sold 18,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $13.24 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36475.0 shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Heath R Fear (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $16.87 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79378.0 shares of the KRG stock.