Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in StealthGas Inc. (GASS)?

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is 19.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The GASS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.78% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.78% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 3.63% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock 10.59% off its SMA200. GASS registered -7.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5293.

The stock witnessed a 19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.03%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $105.98M and $142.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 3.96. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.43% and -11.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StealthGas Inc. (GASS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StealthGas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $33.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in StealthGas Inc. (GASS), with 7.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.69% while institutional investors hold 73.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.86M, and float is at 30.03M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 58.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glendon Capital Management, LP with over 6.5 million shares valued at $19.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.17% of the GASS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Partners, L.P. with 3.52 million shares valued at $10.44 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 3.24 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $9.63 million, while Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $7.17 million.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at StealthGas Inc. (GASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading -44.22% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -29.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 43040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.