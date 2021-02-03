Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)?

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is 7.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $290.02 and a high of $1092.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAM stock was last observed hovering at around $974.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 98.74% off its average median price target of $1080.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.16% off the consensus price target high of $1379.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -65.65% lower than the price target low of $648.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1073.39, the stock is 13.98% and 13.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 10.13% at the moment leaves the stock 36.67% off its SMA200. SAM registered 206.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $956.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $907.20.

The stock witnessed a 7.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is 10.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) has around 2128 employees, a market worth around $13.27B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.00 and Fwd P/E is 46.71. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.11% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.65 with sales reaching $453.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Top Institutional Holders

475 institutions hold shares in The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM), with 926.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.64% while institutional investors hold 94.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.15M, and float is at 9.24M with Short Float at 7.47%. Institutions hold 87.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.13 million shares valued at $996.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.35% of the SAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.81 million shares valued at $715.53 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.78 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $691.74 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $475.81 million.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Insider Activity

A total of 713 insider transactions have happened at The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 682 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Matthew Donal, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Murphy Matthew Donal sold 6,982 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $955.03 per share for a total of $6.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1558.0 shares.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Geist John C (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 1,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $971.81 per share for $1.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4588.0 shares of the SAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Geist John C (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 11,656 shares at an average price of $951.50 for $11.09 million. The insider now directly holds 4,588 shares of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM).

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -5.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.32.