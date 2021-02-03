Banc of California Inc. (BANC) picks momentum as shares rise 0.90%

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is 21.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The BANC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $20.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.41% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.92, the stock is 4.04% and 15.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 48.24% off its SMA200. BANC registered 9.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.87.

The stock witnessed a 21.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.33%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $938.29M and $290.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.26% and -7.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banc of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $62.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Banc of California Inc. (BANC), with 731.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 94.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.15M, and float is at 47.58M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 93.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.61 million shares valued at $66.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.28% of the BANC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.81 million shares valued at $58.84 million to account for 11.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.77 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $38.13 million, while PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $50.04 million.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Banc of California Inc. (BANC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Curran Mary A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Curran Mary A bought 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $12.13 per share for a total of $50946.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22658.0 shares.

Banc of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that WOLFF JARED M (PRESIDENT AND CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $11.50 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39500.0 shares of the BANC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, SZNEWAJS ROBERT D (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $10.56 for $63360.0. The insider now directly holds 39,784 shares of Banc of California Inc. (BANC).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is trading 35.26% up over the past 12 months. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is -17.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.22% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.79.