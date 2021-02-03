Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) makes 6.08% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.27 and a high of $55.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $34.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.32% off the consensus price target high of $43.27 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -51.03% lower than the price target low of $24.26 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.64, the stock is -3.07% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 24.95% off its SMA200. CIB registered -30.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.75.

The stock witnessed a -8.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.74%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) has around 31075 employees, a market worth around $8.53B and $5.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.84. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.20% and -34.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bancolombia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB), with institutional investors hold 33.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.46M, and float is at 159.84M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 33.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harding Loevner LLC with over 4.06 million shares valued at $103.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the CIB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.33 million shares valued at $85.04 million to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 2.66 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $67.92 million, while Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $103.21 million.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) that is trading -24.63% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -16.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.65% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.61.