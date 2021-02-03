BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $38.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $36.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17%.

Currently trading at $37.64, the stock is 4.36% and 7.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 39.92% off its SMA200. BSTZ registered 77.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.43.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.77%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 213.67% and -1.84% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Analyst Forecasts

.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ), with institutional investors hold 16.53% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 16.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 5.57 million shares valued at $142.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the BSTZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1.33 million shares valued at $34.17 million to account for 1.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $30.89 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $30.03 million.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Egan Cynthia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Egan Cynthia bought 1,561 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $37.32 per share for a total of $58262.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8968.0 shares.