Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) stock Surged by 0.50% yesterday

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) is 1.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKEP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -0.74% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 30.14% off its SMA200. BKEP registered 77.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0079 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6250.

The stock witnessed a 1.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.32%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $86.54M and $309.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.13% and -8.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.05% while institutional investors hold 24.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.17M, and float is at 34.77M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 22.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 2.64 million shares valued at $4.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.41% of the BKEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Zazove Associates Llc with 2.6 million shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.13 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $3.28 million, while Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $1.14 million.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -40.93% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -24.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.