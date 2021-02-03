Check out this: BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) is on the verge of a huge rally

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) is 1.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.04 and a high of $35.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLCT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $131.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.58% off the consensus price target high of $137.93 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 92.17% higher than the price target low of $130.75 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is 0.19% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -14.40% off its SMA200. BLCT registered a loss of -30.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.49.

The stock witnessed a 1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.81%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) has around 488 employees, a market worth around $357.27M and $152.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.68. Distance from 52-week low is 27.36% and -71.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlueCity Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $45.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.70% this year.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), with 143.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 2.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.89M, and float is at 4.80M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 2.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UG Investment Advisers Ltd. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $7.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.60% of the BLCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.63 million shares valued at $5.45 million to account for 11.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 17652.0 shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Vident Investment Advisory, LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 16260.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.