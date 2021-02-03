Check out this: GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is on the verge of a huge rally

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) is -0.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $8.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is -4.30% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 8.61% off its SMA200. GSIT registered -8.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64.

The stock witnessed a -0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.79%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $187.08M and $28.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.37% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSI Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $7.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), with 6.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.51% while institutional investors hold 46.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.62M, and float is at 17.14M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 34.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.16 million shares valued at $6.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the GSIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.95 million shares valued at $5.35 million to account for 4.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $5.21 million, while Roumell Asset Management LLC holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $5.05 million.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schirle Douglas, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Schirle Douglas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $6.09 per share for a total of $24360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54625.0 shares.

GSI Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Yau Robert (VP, Engin., Sect. & Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $7.02 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the GSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Wu Bor-Tay (VP, Taiwan Operations) disposed off 29,998 shares at an average price of $8.10 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 912,500 shares of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading 53.55% up over the past 12 months. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is 20.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.