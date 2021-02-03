CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is 19.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $37.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $26.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.98% off the consensus price target high of $33.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 58.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.32, the stock is -0.04% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -27.22% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -34.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.57.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.62%, and is -8.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $23.46M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.45% and -77.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period..

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 383 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 13.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.74M, and float is at 2.23M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 13.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10096.0 shares valued at $88289.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.37% of the CHFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Searle & Co. with 9167.0 shares valued at $80165.0 to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnus Financial Group LLC which holds 8333.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $72872.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 6660.0 with a market value of $58241.0.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.