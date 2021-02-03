CLEU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Now

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) is -3.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $10.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLEU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -1.98% and -18.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -24.16% off its SMA200. CLEU registered a gain of -3.13% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9416 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0824.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.64%, and is -5.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $24.03M and $5.65M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.39% and -64.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.18% while institutional investors hold 0.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.37M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 0.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 16962.0 shares valued at $0.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the CLEU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 514.0 shares valued at $3161.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.