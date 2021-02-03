Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Track to Reach $43.00 in a Year

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is 12.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of $42.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The COLB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.34% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.63% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.33, the stock is -0.38% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 37.08% off its SMA200. COLB registered 2.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.10.

The stock witnessed a 12.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.96%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has around 2162 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $517.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.27 and Fwd P/E is 18.61. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.04% and -6.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Banking System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $147.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), with 400.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 93.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.73M, and float is at 70.01M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 93.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.39 million shares valued at $247.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.50% of the COLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.47 million shares valued at $178.17 million to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.65 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $110.92 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $72.53 million.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 219 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $24.06 per share for a total of $5269.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18985.0 shares.

Columbia Banking System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Lawson David C (EVP & Chief H.R. Officer) bought a total of 137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $24.06 per share for $3296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17650.0 shares of the COLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Stein Clint (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) acquired 179 shares at an average price of $24.06 for $4307.0. The insider now directly holds 28,230 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB).

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading 91.31% up over the past 12 months. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is -11.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.04.